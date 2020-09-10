Trailer: Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn in Freaky

The Butcher (Vince Vaughn) and Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) in Freaky, co-written and directed by Christopher Landon.

Universal Pictures has released the debut trailer for Freaky, a new body-swap movie starring Kathryn Newton (Blockers, HBO’s Big Little Lies) and Vince Vaughn.

Millie Kessler (Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd, but when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.

When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever.

The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.

With some help from friends Nyla (Celeste O’Connor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Joshua (Misha Osherovich, The Goldfinch) and Booker (Uriah Shelton, Enter the Warriors Gate), Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.

The film also stars Alan Ruck (HBO’s Succession), Katie Finneran (TV’s Why Women Kill) and Dana Drori (Hulu’s High Fidelity).

Freaky is written by Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy (Fox’s Bordertown) and is produced by Jason Blum (Halloween, The Invisible Man).