Trailer: Kit Harington in NT Live’s Henry V

Image: Helen Murray @helenmurrraypix www.helenmurrayphotos.com

The National Theatre have released a trailer for its upcoming NT Live broadcast of Henry V starring Kit Harington .

Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war.

The cast includes Jude Akuwudike, Gethin Alderman, Seumas Begg, Claire-Louise Cordwell, Thomas Dennis, Kate Duchêne, Kit Harington, Olivier Huband, David Judge, Melissa Johns, Danny Kirrane, Anoushka Lucas, Adam Maxey, Steven Meo, Marienella Phillips, Diany Samba-Bandza, Joanna Songiand Millicent Wong.

Available in cinemas from Thursday 21 April in the UK and Ireland, and to audiences worldwide from Thursday 2 June, tickets are now on sale with National Theatre Live.