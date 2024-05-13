Trailer: Mark Hamill returns as The Joker in upcoming videogame MultiVersus

Warner Bros. Games has released a new trailer for MultiVersus, its upcoming new console and PC title, showcasing The Joker who was recently revealed to be joining the game’s roster of playable characters.

As previously announced, Joker is being voiced by Mark Hamill who also performed the character in both Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham videogame series.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter videogame which launches on May 28th and features an ever-expanding roster of characters from Warner Bros. franchises including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil and Gizmo and Stripe from Gremlins.

Developed by Player First Games, it will be available as a free download for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), with full cross-play and cross-progression support.