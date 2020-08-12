Trailer: Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson in Waiting For The Barbarians

The Movie Partnership, in conjunction with TaTaTu, and producers Iervolino Entertainment, have announced the release Waiting For The Barbarians.

Featuring a star studded cast including Academy Award Winner Mark Rylance, Academy Award Nominee Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson and Gana Bayarsaikhan, the film will be released on Buy To Keep from 7th September.



The Magistrate, administrator of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire, looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll, whose task it is to report on the activities of the ‘barbarians’ and on the security situation on the border.

Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations. The treatment of the ‘barbarians’ at the hands of the Colonel and the torture of a young woman combine to lead the Magistrate to a crisis of conscience and a quixotic act of rebellion.

Waiting For The Barbarians will be available on Digital Download from 7th September via iTunes, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Sky Store, Sony, Virgin, TalkTalk and BT TV Store.