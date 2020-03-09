Trailer: Naomie Harris and Jude Law in Sky’s The Third Day

Sky has released a first-look trailer for The Third Day, a new series starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris produced by Sky Studios in collaboration with HBO, Plan B, Punchdrunk and writer Dennis Kelly.

The drama tells three, stand-alone but interconnected stories starting with Summer starring Jude Law.

Summer follows the story of Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost.

Following ‘Summer’, viewers will get the chance to become part of The Third Day world at a major immersive theatre event.

The Third Day concludes with ‘Winter’, told over a further three episodes on screen, starring Naomie Harris.

It follows Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

Each story can be experienced separately, with Summer and Winter working together as a complete series – but all three parts together describe a larger narrative, creating a unique experience for those who seek it.