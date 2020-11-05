Trailer: Natalie Clark and Kenny Boyle in Lost At Christmas

Blue Finch Film Releasing and Magic Monkey Films are releasing Lost At Christmas in cinemas from 4th December – ahead of the film’s digital release on the 7th.

Lost At Christmas is set in the remote Scottish town of Fort William, on Christmas Eve, when life is turned upside down for Jen (Natalie Clark) and Rob (Kenny Boyle).

Suddenly finding themselves heartbroken, single and stranded, they team up to try and reach home 100 miles away to be with their families. The pair hit the road but it’s not long before the weather turns for the worse forcing them to continue their journey on foot.

Bickering and bonding across the snowy Moors of Glencoe, they eventually arrive at a remote inn where they meet other guests dead set on avoiding the traditional Christmas joy. However, as Christmas Day draws closer, will happiness emerge and draw Jen and Rob together?

Directed by BAFTA nominee Ryan Hendrick, the film also stars Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who / The Hobbit), Sanjeev Kohli (Still Game) & Clare Grogan (Gregory’s Girl).