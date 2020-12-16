Trailer – Watch Alexander Ludwig and Franco Nero in Recon

Dazzler Media presents World War II action thriller Recon starring Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) and screen legend Franco Nero (Django) on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital 18th January 2021.

Synopsis

Based on the critically acclaimed novel Peace by Richard Bausch, Recon is a tense and unnerving thriller taking us to Italy in 1944.

Four American soldiers set out on the gruelling ascent of an Italian mountain-side during the final days of the Second World War. Haunted by their evil sergeant’s cold-blooded murder of an innocent woman, they have only an old local man of uncertain loyalty to lead them off the mountain alive.

Written and directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Robert Port (Twin Towers), Recon stars Alexander Ludwig (Vikings, Bad Boys For Life), Sam Keeley (The English Game, This Must Be the Place), Chris Brochu (The Vampire Diaries, Shameless) and screen legend Franco Nero (1966’s Django, Django: Unchained, John Wick: Chapter 2).

