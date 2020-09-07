Trailer: Watch Stana Katic in A Call to Spy

Inspired by incredible true stories, A Call to Spy is the award-winning account of the personal sacrifices of the courageous women who put their lives on the line to fight for freedom during World War II.

At the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency, the Special Operations Executive (SOE), to recruit and train women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance in Nazi-occupied Europe.



The SOE’s “spymistress” Vera Atkins (Stana Katic), recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Megan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika Atpe), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake.



With Virginia Hall alone the subject of three biographies in 2019, the film proves a vital, compelling story for our times, shining a light on the unsung bravery of these heroic women who helped turn the course of the war.



A Call to Spy is directed by Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominated filmmaker Lydia Dean Pilcher (Cutie & The Boxer, Radium Girls) and is written by Sarah Megan Thomas (Equity) who stars alongside Stana Katic (Absentia, Castle, The Possession of Hannah Grace), Radhika Atpe (The Wedding Guest) and Linus Roache (Vikings, Mandy, Batman Begins).

The film received its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on the 75th anniversary of D-Day and has won awards from the Santa Barbara Film Festival, the Whistlers Film Festival and the Alliance of Women Film Journalists.



Signature Entertainment presents A Call to Spy in Cinemas and on Digital HD 23 October 2020