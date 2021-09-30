Train Simulator 2022 now available on Steam

Train Simulator 2022, which features a new collection of updated routes and officially licensed locomotives, is now available on Steam.

Developed by Dovetail Games, the title allows players to take to the tracks and control powerful iconic locomotives from around the world, including the BR Class 323, the DB BR 429.1 FLIRT 3 and Amtrak’s Acela.

The Deluxe Edition also lets players cross the French/German border aboard high-speed traction and heavy freight motive power with Bahnstrecke Strasbourg – Karlsruhe.

Dovetail say the game “has also been updated to dramatically improve loading times”.

Key Features:

Three detailed real-world routes: Northeast Corridor: Washington DC – Baltimore in the US, Frankfurt – Koblenz in Germany, Birmingham Cross City Line: Lichfield – Bromsgrove & Redditch in the UK

11 officially licensed locomotives to drive: This includes the famous Amtrak Acela, BR Class 323 EMU in London Midland livery, DB BR 429.1 FLIRT 3 in DB SÜWEX livery and more

Brand-new route in the Deluxe Edition with Bahnstrecke Strasbourg – Karlsruhe: This 112 km route crosses the border from Germany to France and features a variety of rolling stock, including the SNCF BR 186 in FRET livery which is brand new to Train Simulator

Improved fast loading times to ensure players can get onto the rails quickly: All routes now load and perform better than ever before with this update

Train Simulator 2022 is available now on Steam priced at £24.99 for the Standard Edition and £39.99 for the Deluxe Edition.

More information: www.train-simulator.com.