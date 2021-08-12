Trainline adds delay notifications to its iOS and Android apps

Trainline has updated its iOS and Android apps to automatically alert users when their booked journey is significantly delayed.

The new push notifications alert customers on single-leg journeys if their service becomes delayed by 15 minutes or more and, for multi-leg journeys, if their service is delayed by five minutes or more – on the basis that smaller delays can have a more significant impact on catching a connecting train.

In addition, all customers who have notifications enabled are sent information on the current departure time for their journeys 60 minutes ahead of when they are scheduled to depart.

Milena Nikolic, Trainline’s Chief Technology Officer, comments: “Introducing personalised in-app delay notifications means customers travelling for leisure or work can feel more in control of their journey.

“By making the experience of travelling by train easier – especially as people return to commuting following COVID restrictions easing- we’re encouraging more people to choose rail over other less sustainable modes of transport.”