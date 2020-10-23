Transformers: Battlegrounds – watch the all-new console game’s launch trailer

Featuring both single-player and co-op play, Transformers: Battlegrounds is an all-new tactical combat game featuring fan favourite characters including Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Starscream, and Megatron who battle it out for control of the AllSpark.

Combat takes place across an array of diverse levels, including Central City and Cybertron where players will take command of their squad and fight together to save (or destroy) the galaxy.



The game comes in two versions – Standard Edition or a Digital Deluxe Edition which includes bonus character cosmetics, including four new character skin packs and the exclusive CUBE arcade game-mode which pits the Autobots and Decepticons against one another in one of four ‘capture the cube’ arena environments where they must use their special abilities and battle it out for control of the Cube.

