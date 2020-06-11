Transformers: Battlegrounds – watch the trailer for the new console & PC game

Transformers: Battlegrounds – the upcoming console and PC game based the classic robot warrior franchise – has a new teaser trailer.

Developed by the UK’s Coatsink and released by Hasbro and Outright Games, Battlegrounds brings the legendary war between Autobots and Decepticons to life in a way never seen before.

As the evil Megatron closes in on the Allspark, Bumblebee and the Autobots need a new commander to help save Earth, as they team up and roll out into battles that will rage from Central City to Cybertron in both single player and multiplayer action.

“The Transformers franchise is one of the most enduring and recognizable in the world of entertainment,” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “It’s an honour to work with this beloved universe and these iconic characters to create a new and exciting Transformers console game that families can enjoy together.”

“Transformers: Battlegrounds is a new and authentic take on what a Transformers video game can be,” added Mark Blecher, Hasbro SVP Corporate Strategy and Business Affairs.

“It’s exciting for us to bring the epic story of the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons to life for a new generation of fans on console.”

Transformers: Battlegrounds launches October 23rd 2020 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC digital