Transformers One gets first trailer 

The first trailer has dropped for Transformers One, the upcoming CG-animated origins story of Optimus Prime and Megatron which arrives in cinemas on October 11th.

Better known as sworn enemies, the pair were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever

The film’s voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One hails from Paramount Animation and Hasbro, in Association with New Republic Pictures.

