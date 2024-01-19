Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Blue Beetle are on sale this weekend at leading digital retailers 

Film fans can grab themselves bargains on a selection of big name films, including Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Blue Beetle, Fast X, Shin Godzilla and Bullet Train, this weekend.

The offers are part of the latest Mega Movie Weekend, a regular sale event organised by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), the trade body which represents leading film distributors.

Labels supporting the sale include Crunchyroll, Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Sony Pictures, Spirit Entertainment, Studiocanal, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Selected titled are available from £2.99 though available films and prices vary across the participating retailers – Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store, Rakuten TV, Virgin Media and EE TV Store.

The event will run Friday, January 19th to Sunday, January 21st.