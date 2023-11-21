Transformers: Rise of the Beasts comes to Paramount+ UK in December

Paramount+ UK has confirmed that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be streaming exclusively on the service from December 8th.

When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, Optimus Prime and the Autobots team up with the Maximals plus human allies Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback) as they engage in the ultimate battle to save Earth.

The film also stars Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson and Cristo Fernández.

About Paramount+

Costing £6.99 per month, Paramount+ is available on smart TVs from major brands, including Samsung, LG and Hisense, streaming devices from Roku, Apple and Amazon and Xbox consoles.

Sky customers who subscribe to Sky Cinema get access at to the service at no extra cost.