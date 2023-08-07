Transformers: Rise of the Beasts gets Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray release date

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – the franchise’s latest instalment – will be available from digital retailers on August 14th and on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD, 4K UHD + Blu-ray SteelBook from October 9th.

The film sees Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction known as the Maximals.

With the fate of humanity hanging in the balance, Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback) will do whatever it takes to help the Transformers as they engage in the ultimate battle to save Earth.

The film also stars Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson and Cristo Fernández.

Bonus content for the Blu-ray and UHD Blu-ray release includes:

Human Affairs— In a world of robots, machines, and aliens, we explore the humans who help save the world. –

Life in the 90s— The filmmakers discuss how the music, set design, fashion, and cultural references transport viewers to New York in the 90s. –

Heroes— Get an inside look at the inspiration and thought process behind designing the Autobots and the Maximals.

Villains—Watch as the filmmakers bring the Terrorcons and Predacons to life.

The Chase— Meet Mirage, a new Autobot that converts into a 1993 Porsche, and experience the adrenaline-filled car chase through New York City.

The Battle of Ellis Island— Join the cast and crew as they go behind-the-scenes of the epic battle sequence between the Autobots and the Terrorcons at the museum.

Into the Jungle— The Transformers franchise has been filmed all over the globe. This time, join the cast and crew as they explore the new and exotic location of Peru.

The Switchback Attack— Witness the wild, intense driving sequences filmed on location in Peru where the Autobotsfight the Terrorcons through a town square and into the mountains 15,000 feet up.

The Final Conflict— Get a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s epic climax. Watch as the Autobots, Maximals, Noah, and Elena attempt to save the world.

Extended/Deleted Scenes—Includes an alternate opening and ending to the film!

