Transformers: Rise of the Beasts gets new trailer

Paramount Pictures has released a new full-length trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts which is released in UK cinemas on June 8th.

Starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique and Directed by Steven Caple Jr, the film promises to take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the between the Autobots and Decepticons.

The cast list also includes Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson and Cristo Fernández.