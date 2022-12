Paramount Pictures has released the new teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts which arrives in cinemas June 2023.

Starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique and Directed by Steven Caple Jr, the film will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.