Transport Fever 2: Console Edition gets gameplay video

NACON and Urban Games have released the first gameplay video with commentary for Transport Fever 2: Console Edition which comes to PlayStation and Xbox on March 9th.

With commentary by Nihat Isik, a developer at Urban Games, this gameplay video looks at some of the mechanics you will use to develop your empire using a fictional tropical island in the 1970s as an example.

About The Game

The prosperity of your transport enterprise is closely linked to the growth of surrounding towns. The more the towns expand and become interconnected, the more your business needs to handle a growing number of users and goods, which increases revenues.

To achieve this, you can diversify your transport offering by rolling out a variety of services: bus, rail, air, sea, etc.

This will make it easier to serve new areas within the same city and connect it to other urban areas. You can also increase the frequency and capacity of your transportation, modernise lines and add improvements to help traffic circulation.

