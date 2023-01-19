Transport Fever 2: Console Edition gets trailer and new launch date

The console edition of Transport Fever 2 has a revised release date of March 9th and a new pre-launch trailer.

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition is a tycoon game in which you create a transport company and develop all the infrastructure required for the business to grow. By transporting cargo and passengers, you build a transport empire and contribute to the global economy.

The game allows players to:

Build all the transport connections required for a town to grow, from 1850 to the present day

Develop complex transportation links using advanced interactive construction tools

Control around 200 vehicles, real and historical: trains, buses, trams, trucks, planes and ships

Create their own maps on three different landscape types

Become a major player in the town’s economy by improving access and trade: transport passengers as well as deliver raw materials and consumer cargo

Urban Games has adapted the title for consoles with improved graphics, a revamped interface and controls adapted to controllers.

Initially planned for a February release, the game will now release on March 9th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.