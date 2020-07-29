Travel Back in Time: 5 of the Best TV Shows Set in the 80s

Our round-up of shows set in the 1980s will help you travel back in time to the decade of shoulder pads, big hair, neon colours and over-the-top fashion.

Stranger Things

Netflix’s Stranger Things (2016-Present) is not only one of the best supernatural TV series to hit the small screen in a long time, but it is a celebration of the 80s.

Image: Netflix

It not only features some of the biggest songs from the decade from the likes of The Clash and Joy Division, but it has got all the fashion, gadgets and pop culture references you might remember well.

For example, after watching the young friends attempting to complete Dragon’s Lair, you might want to enjoy some escapism yourself with some classic arcade games

Glow

Glow (2017-Present) is another TV show worth adding onto your to-watch list. Expect neon colours and leg warmers galore in this series.

The popular Netflix series follows both the personal and professional lives of the group of female wrestlers living in Los Angeles.

Red Oaks

One of Amazon Prime Video’s first returning successes, Red Oaks (2015-2017) followed David (Craig Roberts), a college student who takes a summer job at a New Jersey country club.

Image: Amazon Studios

The comedy series kicks off in 1985 and uses the back drop of the club to explore the lives and loves of David, his co-workers and his parents.

In addition to Roberts, the cast includes Jennifer Grey – who co-starred in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off as Ferris’ sister Jeanie Bueller – and Richard Kind (Spin City).

The Goldbergs

If you were a teenager during the 1980s, you’re bound to relate to the Goldberg family.

The Goldbergs (2013-Present) is a comic observation of the various anxieties young people, including sibling rivalry, all based on the real world experiences of show creator Adam F. Goldberg.

It also features the same narration style of the 1980s TV show The Wonder Years (1988-1993), which adds to its nostalgia.

Chernobyl

Sky’s hit drama Chernobyl charts the story of one of the 80’s biggest events – the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

Image: Sky

The critically acclaimed show tells the stories of the people who caused the disaster, its victims, and those responsible for responding to the event.

It also features a fantastic cast, including Jared Harris, Emily Watson, Stellan Skarsgård, and Paul Ritter and is one show you’ll remember long after the credits have stopped rolling.

So, if you want the comfort of nostalgia or to learn more about the 1980s, the above hit TV shows should be added onto your list.