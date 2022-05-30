Travel the world with these online slot games

Image: Pexels.com

With the summer months fast approaching and the talk of holidays on the horizon, it can be hard to sit and wait for the day you get to travel and explore somewhere new. Well, if you just can’t contain your sight-seeing excitement, or a plane ticket seems like a far cry, then fear not, because we have the ultimate online Slots that’ll get you travelling around the globe in no time!

Grab your passport and strap in as we fly you around the world from the luxury of the online casino.

Thai Flower

As we land on the tranquil shores of south-east Asia, you’ll experience all the joys of Thailand upon five reels. Set your eyes upon the clear blue seas of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand as you venture through a magical Thai forest, whilst spinning 10 paylines into play. The lower paying icons include classic playing card symbols, a long tail boat, a gold pot, a Thai temple, an elephant and a Thai woman. The latter can award you up to 1000x your initial wager when five land on a payline. A pink lotus flower represents the game’s wild, which can help you on your way to unlocking the Free Spins Bonus game. During this round, only three randomly chosen symbols will be spun into play, helping you to bag winning combinations and increase your chance of hitting the jackpot! You’ll never want to fly home from this adventure.

Egypt Bonanza

Next up we’re jetting off to visit the last of the Seven Wonders of the World – the pyramids of Giza. But there’s a twist – we’re not going to visit them in the present day – this boarding pass will spin you back in time to Ancient Egypt, where you’ll find six reels in the middle of the desert, with multipliers, free spins and some hidden gems just waiting for you to discover. A pyramid acts as the game’s scatter symbol, paying out up to 100x your bet as well as triggering free spins when four land upon the reels. Other symbols you could find on the reels include a golden scarab, an ankh cross, Horus in the form of a flacon, the legendary Eye of Horus and precious gemstones.

Winning combinations are made by landing clusters of eight or more matching icons at a time, and each win is followed by a tumbling sequence of new symbols taking the place of the winning ones for the chance of bagging even more prizes.

Beat the Bobbies

Next up we’re going sightseeing a little closer to home. Well, the Queen’s home, as we explore Buckingham Palace in this very British affair. Set upon five reels, with 243 paylines in play, this online slot features policemen and an array of crown jewels. You’ll find standard playing card symbols spinning into play, as well as bulldogs, policemen and women, a guard in his busby hat, a lady with a Union Jack bow, a couple of older people and a few crowns and jewels. There’s a free spins round with added multipliers that can be activated by landing three or more Penny the cat burglar symbols on the reels, and a scatter symbol represented by the bobbies.

With a total of 50x your bet up for grabs, you won’t want to miss the chance to explore London like never before!