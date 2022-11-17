Trinity CineAsia confirms The Battle at Water Gate Bridge UK release 

Trinity CineAsia is releasing The Battle at Water Gate Bridge through digital retailers on Boxing Day and on Blu-ray & DVD on 9th January 2023.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

Following the events of The Battle at Lake Changjin, and still at the height of the Korean war, the 7th Infantry Company of the Chinese voluntary army are sent to blow up a bridge, preventing US forces from regrouping at nearby Xingnan Port.

A series of gruelling clashes and a tense battle of wills ensues, with both sides determined to hold their position at any cost, in the harshest weather conditions.



From legendary producers Tsui Hark (Once Upon a Time in China franchise), Dante Lam (Operation Red Sea), Chen Kaige (Farewell My Concubine) and starring international superstar Wu Jing (Wolf Warrior 1 & 2), this box office hit is an epic, bloody and cinematic spectacle not to be missed, directed by Dante Lam.