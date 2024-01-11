Trinity CineAsia confirms UK release for Born to Fly

Trinity CineAsia is bringing adrenaline-fuelled Chinese action drama, Born to Fly, to Blu-ray and Digital stores on February 5th.

Synopsis:

In this epic story, a group of elite aviators undergo rigorous training to be recognised as official test pilots. Led by their experienced commander, the men are tasked with testing the latest fighter jets.

As they soar to new heights, the unexpected happens when an engine fails and catches fire, causing the aircraft to spiral out of control. Despite facing near-death situations, they persevere and gather crucial data under extreme circumstances.

However, with the deadline for delivery of the fighter jet quickly approaching, their challenges become increasingly difficult. Can they successfully complete their mission?