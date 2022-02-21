Trinity CineAsia confirms UK release for Spiritwalker 

Trinity CineAsia is releasing writer and director Yoon Jae-Keun’s Spiritwalker through digital retailers from 31st March.

Waking up with a gunshot wound, a mysterious man (Yoon Kye-Sang, Golden Slumber, The Outlaws) has no memory of who he is or where he came from, but soon finds himself transported into someone else’s body every twelve hours.

Confused and hunted down at every turn, it’s a race against the clock as he pieces together clues about his identity and any connection between the seemingly random body-swaps he is experiencing.