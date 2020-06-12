Turkish Super Lig is coming to BT Sport

BT Sport will show the remainder of the Turkish Super Lig which resumes tonight (12 June) following a pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coverage starts with Goztepe v Trabzonspor and the channel will broadcast three live games from each of the remaining eight match weeks, plus weekly highlights.

BT’s deal to show the contest marks the first time it’s been broadcast in the UK and Ireland in English.

Upcoming Turkish Super Lig matches on BT Sport include:

FRIDAY 12 JUNE GOZTEPE v TRABZONSPOR 19:00 kick off BT Sport 3 SATURDAY 13 JUNE BESIKTAS v ANTALYASPOR 19:00 kick off BT Sport 3 SUNDAY 14th JUNE RIZESPOR v GALATASARAY 19:00 kick off BT Sport 1