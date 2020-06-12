SEENIT

Turkish Super Lig is coming to BT Sport

BT Sport will show the remainder of the Turkish Super Lig which resumes tonight (12 June) following a pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coverage starts with Goztepe v Trabzonspor and the channel will broadcast three live games from each of the remaining eight match weeks, plus weekly highlights.

BT’s deal to show the contest marks the first time it’s been broadcast in the UK and Ireland in English.

Upcoming Turkish Super Lig matches on BT Sport include:

FRIDAY 12 JUNEGOZTEPE v TRABZONSPOR19:00 kick offBT Sport 3
SATURDAY 13 JUNEBESIKTAS v ANTALYASPOR19:00 kick offBT Sport 3
SUNDAY 14th JUNERIZESPOR v GALATASARAY19:00 kick offBT Sport 1

