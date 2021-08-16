Turn: Washington’s Spies – Season two debuts on AMC UK

Jamie Bell as Abe Woodhull in TURN: Washington’s Spies. Photo Credit: Antony Platt/AMC

The series stars Jamie Bell as Abraham Woodhull, Seth Numrich as Ben Tallmadge, Daniel Henshall as Caleb Brewster, Heather Lind as Anna Strong, Kevin R. McNally as Judge Richard Woodhull, Meegan Warner as Mary Woodhull, Burn Gorman as Major Hewlett, Angus MacFadyen as Robert Rogers, JJ Feild as Major John André and Samuel Roukin as Captain Simcoe.

As the second season opens, the Patriot cause has suffered the crushing loss of their capital city of Philadelphia to the British.

Washington’s army faces desertion and death, and the embattled General faces conspirators from within his own ranks, as well as personal demons he keeps hidden from the men he leads.

Washington’s closest ally in these dark times is also his most celebrated battle commander, Benedict Arnold – a friend whose growing discontent will threaten the fate of the Revolution.

Outnumbered and outgunned on the battlefield, Washington is counting on his ring of young spies and his greatest hope, Abe Woodhull (Bell), a lone civilian deep behind enemy lines, who finds he has little left to lose, and is willing to risk everything he has left… including his soul.



