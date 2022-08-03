Turrican Anthology Vol. I & II now available for PS4 and Switch

Turrican Anthology Vol. I & II are now digitally available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4).
Originally developed by Factor 5, ININ Games brings these iconic cult classics to the modern gaming world in two separate anthologies. It is time to re-experience some of the best retro action games ever, with a soundtrack by the iconic Chris Huelsbeck.
Turrican Anthology Vol. I & II contain ten Turrican games across two separate collections, from the Amiga, SNES, and Genesis/Mega Drive era.
Celebrated as a ground-breaking video game series, Turrican was mixing exploration with non-stop action, and one of video game’s finest soundtracks by legendary German composer Chris Huelsbeck. Both collections of games are now available as a download title for Nintendo Switch and PS4.
Included games are:
Turrican Anthology Vol. I
- Turrican (Amiga)
- Turrican II (Amiga)
- Super Turrican (SNES)
- Super Turrican Director’s Cut (SNES)
- Mega Turrican Score Attack (Genesis/Mega Drive)
Turrican Anthology Vol. II
- Turrican 3 (Amiga)
- Mega Turrican (Genesis/Mega Drive)
- Mega Turrican Director’s Cut (Genesis/Mega Drive)
- Super Turrican 2 (SNES)
- Super Turrican Score Attack (SNES)