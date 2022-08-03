Turrican Anthology Vol. I & II now available for PS4 and Switch

Turrican Anthology Vol. I & II are now digitally available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4).

Originally developed by Factor 5, ININ Games brings these iconic cult classics to the modern gaming world in two separate anthologies. It is time to re-experience some of the best retro action games ever, with a soundtrack by the iconic Chris Huelsbeck.

Turrican Anthology Vol. I & II contain ten Turrican games across two separate collections, from the Amiga, SNES, and Genesis/Mega Drive era.

Celebrated as a ground-breaking video game series, Turrican was mixing exploration with non-stop action, and one of video game’s finest soundtracks by legendary German composer Chris Huelsbeck. Both collections of games are now available as a download title for Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Included games are:

Turrican Anthology Vol. I

Turrican (Amiga)

Turrican II (Amiga)

Super Turrican (SNES)

Super Turrican Director’s Cut (SNES)

Mega Turrican Score Attack (Genesis/Mega Drive)

Turrican Anthology Vol. II