TV makers Mitchell & Brown announce competition to mark ‘Summer of Sport’

Bolton-based TV makers Mitchell & Brown has announced a new ‘Summer of Sport’ competition offering three customers the chance to win back the cost of their TV.

The competition follows the firm’s recent announcement of new models for 2021 and can be entered through local retailers or by purchasing any Mitchell & Brown TV online and then registering the purchase.

Dan Brown, Director of Operations at Mitchell & Brown’s Bolton HQ, said: “As a proud British brand, supporting sportsmanship is in our nature and this prize draw is our way of celebrating the start of a great summer of top-level competition on TV.

“We are all looking forward to seeing sports back on our screens and our 2021 TV range offers our best-ever image performance, bringing all the action to life with crystal clear picture and vibrant colour.”

The competition runs for all Mitchell & Brown TVs purchased between June 1st and the end of August. Details and terms and conditions can be found at mitchellandbrown.co.uk/competition