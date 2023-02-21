Two Doors Down recommissioned and promoted to BBC One

Arabella Weir and Alex Norton star in Two Doors Down. Image: BBC Studios/Alan Peebles

Popular Scottish comedy Two Doors Down has been commissioned for a seventh series and is moving from its traditional BBC Two home to BBC One.

Arabella Weir and Alex Norton lead the cast as Beth and Eric, stalwarts of Latimer Crescent whose patience is tested to the limit by their often rude and ungrateful neighbours.

Debuting as a one-off Hogmanay special in 2013, the show was later recommissioned as an ongoing series and has clocked up 40 episodes over its ten-year run. The sitcom’s fanbase has consistently grown with each series, with the most recent Christmas special attracting an audience of 2.8million – its highest since launch.

Co-creators Gregor Sharp and Simon Carlyle said: “We’re excited to be spreading our wings and lowering the tone as we introduce BBC One audiences to life in Latimer Crescent.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy and Steven Canny, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of the success story that is Two Doors Down.

“It’s an absolute joy to work on and loved by a large loyal fanbase that have embraced these families and neighbours as though their own over the years! We can’t wait to get going on series seven and look forward to the move to BBC One.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC, added: “Two Doors Down continues on its understated march towards classic BBC sitcom status with the last series pulling in some of its highest viewing figures to date.

“We’re delighted to be doing more and are excited to see the show move to BBC One for a whole new legion of fans to enjoy.”