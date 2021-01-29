Two Doors Down star Kieran Hodgson explores life on the road in new podcast

Two Doors Down star Kieran Hodgson has announced a new podcast in which he’ll explore the world of artists on the road.

Makes Art Will Travel sees Hodgson interview artists from all fields and walks of life to discuss their experiences of touring: how and why they do it, where they go, and what they’ve learned in the process.

At a time when the whole country is stuck at home, people have a newfound appreciation for simple freedoms they may have taken for granted: to travel and experience different cultures and lifestyles and to experience live performance.

From the excitement of an unexpected triumph in a village hall in Oxfordshire, to the nightmare of a slow train home after getting booed off stage in Sunderland, Kieran talks through the mental and physical wear and tear that being a touring artist can mean.

Guests for the first series are:

Josie Long – Comedian

Lolly Adefope – Comedian & Actor

Grado – Wrestler

Rose Matafeo – Comedian

Ben Glassberg-Frost – Conductor

Liz Jadav – Actor

Ruben Platt AKA ‘SwingTing’ – DJ

Rosie Jones – Comedian

Arabella Weir – Actor and Comedian

Kiri Pritchard-McLean – Comedian

You can listen to the first episode of the series here.