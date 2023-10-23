Two new Android TVs from TCL now available at Argos

Two new 4K smart TV ranges from TCL – the P638K (size range 43”-75”) series and the C645K series (43”-75”) – are now available to buy at Argos.

Both ranges are powered by Android TV and are certified by Freeview Play meaning they come with built-in support for iPlayer, ITV, the Channel 4 app, My5, plus UKTV – the advert funded catch-up app for the BBC’s commercial channels.

P638K 4K HDR TV

The TCL P638K Series offers support for 4K HDR and HDR10 with prices starting from £269 (43”) and rising to £749 (75”).

C645K QLED 4K Ultra HD TV

The C645K series has support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ with a brightness output up to 450 nits. TCL claims it offers “genuine realistic QLED colour” with over a billion shades. For gamers, the range also supports AMD FreeSync technology. The TCL C645K Series is available from £329.