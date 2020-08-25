Two new car shows are coming to Quest

Discovery has commissioned Workerbee to produce two new car-themed series for its free to air channel, Quest.

Motor Pickers (12×30’) will follow classic car expert Paul Cowland and builder and restorer Helen Stanley as they help desperate car buyers select the perfect used car within their budget.

From SUVs to high end sports cars, Helen and Paul will assist buyers as they test a selection of cars and give honest advice as well as their own tips and tricks to help buyers with their selection.

World’s Greatest Cars (6×60’) is a celebratory series that brings together well-known car experts to showcase the best cars ever made.

Featuring Mike Brewer, Jimmy De Ville, Ant Anstead, Helen Stanley, Paul Cowland and Drew Pritchard, Marc Priestley, Karun Chandhok, Vicki Butler-Henderson and Rory Reid, each episode will be themed and will feature a different type of car.

From supercars to 4×4’s and rally cars, the experts will passionately champion their own favourites then vote on their favourite cars of all time.

Simon Downing, SVP, Head of Factual and Sport, Discovery UK said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Workerbee on these brand new motoring commissions.

“Motoring is a key vertical on Quest and is gaining popularity and prominence in our schedule every year.

“We’re delighted to be super serving Quest audiences with more automotive programmes than ever before – with a boosted library of high-octane car content.”

Victoria Noble, VP Original Content, Factual, Discovery said: “With a long history of commissioning car programmes, I’m particularly pleased to be commissioning editor for these fantastic new shows.

“Motor Pickers will empower viewers with tips and tricks on how to get ahead in the second hand car market, while World Greatest Cars, will give them the chance to learn more about a wide range of vehicles with our stellar line up of Discovery motoring experts.”

Rick Murray, Managing Director & Executive Producer at Workerbee said: “We’re delighted to be working with Quest again on two brand new car formats.

“To have the opportunity to work with the best motoring experts on the planet for World’s Greatest Cars was irresistible, and Motor Pickers is a fast paced show with two of the best hosts in the business at the helm.

“Being commissioned to make these shows during a global pandemic was challenging, but thanks to a fantastic team we made it happen and are thrilled with the results.”