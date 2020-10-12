Two new Doctor Who console and mobile games are coming next year

BBC Studios has announced that two new Doctor Who games are coming to consoles and mobile platforms next spring.

First up is Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality which features Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor and David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor and is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam, with next-console support also confirmed.

With brand-new gameplay, new monsters and new worlds to explore, players will wield the Doctor’s sonic screwdriver on a quest to save the universe.

They’ll be guided by the Thirteenth Doctor, voiced by Whittaker, and joined by the Tenth Doctor, voiced by Tennant.

Also revealed today is Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, coming to iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Nintendo Switch.

Developed by award-winning Malaysian studio Kaigan Games, the game will see players uncover and decipher the mystery of a ‘found phone’, unravelling a sinister series of events taking place at Wester Drumlins, the ‘uninhabited’ home featured in Blink.

Someone is missing and a menacing new nemesis has emerged. Players will work with Petronella Osgood and other classic characters as they get steadily closer to the truth.

There is only one rule: don’t turn your back, don’t look away and don’t blink!

Ian Hambleton, CEO of Maze Theory said: “With our partners at BBC Studios, we are expanding the Doctor Who universe through a ground-breaking trilogy of experiences, now delivered across multiple devices and platforms.”

He adds: “The uniting of The Thirteenth Doctor and The Tenth in Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is set to be an epic moment in a game that completely re-imagines last year’s VR experience.

“While The Lonely Assassins tells a brand new story exploring the legend of one of the most iconic episodes ever.

“As part of Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, we have also delivered an amazing fan-centric update to the VR game Doctor Who: The Edge of Time.

“These launches reaffirm the studio’s commitment to take players on exciting and unexpected narrative journeys.”

Kevin Jorge, Senior Producer – Games & Interactive, BBC Studios said: “The Edge of Reality and The Lonely Assassins bring Doctor Who to life on console and mobile in a new and thrilling way.

“From saving the universe with the Thirteenth and Tenth Doctors, to bringing back the Weeping Angels, it’s going to be an exciting year and we can’t wait to reveal more!”