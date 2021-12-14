Ubisoft and Koyo announce new Far Cry 6 collectibles range

Entertainment merchandise specialist Koyo and games publisher Ubisoft have announced a new range of officially licensed Far Cry 6 collectibles.
The two firms have previously collaborated on a ranged based on the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchise controlled by Ubisoft.
The Far Cry 6 range includes:-
- Logo Keyring – Far Cry 6 logo nickel keyring with soft enamel finish.
- Logo Pin Badge – Far Cry 6 logo nickel pin badge with soft enamel finish.
- 3D Lion Pin Badge – Metal 3D pin badge replica of in-game Dictator Antón Castillo’s lion neck tie pendant.
- Animal Pin Badge Sets – This set contains some of the fan-favourite animals from within the game, including Guapo, Chicharron & Chorizo.
- Backpack Pin Badge Sets – This set contains some of the most popular backpacks from within the game, including Exterminator, Furioso, Fantasma & the Gladidor.
- Patch Set – Embroidered flag patch and PVC logo patch, both attachable with velcro.
- Steel Mug – Double wall insulated steel mug in matte black finish with Far Cry 6 double logo print.
- Water Bottle – 500ml water bottle in matte black with logo print and added carabiner clip.
“We’re thrilled to have expanded our long-standing partnership with Ubisoft to include Far Cry 6 collectibles for the very first time,” said Koyo COO Helen Garlick. “
“It’s fantastic to have these collectibles available in time for Christmas – we know fans will love the items and we’ll be adding more from Far Cry 6 over the coming months.”
The range is available for fans to buy direct at thekoyostore.com or through retail stores globally.