Ubisoft and Koyo announce new Far Cry 6 collectibles range

Entertainment merchandise specialist Koyo and games publisher Ubisoft have announced a new range of officially licensed Far Cry 6 collectibles.

The two firms have previously collaborated on a ranged based on the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchise controlled by Ubisoft.

The Far Cry 6 range includes:-

Logo Keyring – Far Cry 6 logo nickel keyring with soft enamel finish.

Logo Pin Badge – Far Cry 6 logo nickel pin badge with soft enamel finish.

3D Lion Pin Badge – Metal 3D pin badge replica of in-game Dictator Antón Castillo’s lion neck tie pendant.

Animal Pin Badge Sets – This set contains some of the fan-favourite animals from within the game, including Guapo, Chicharron & Chorizo.

Backpack Pin Badge Sets – This set contains some of the most popular backpacks from within the game, including Exterminator, Furioso, Fantasma & the Gladidor.

Patch Set – Embroidered flag patch and PVC logo patch, both attachable with velcro.

Steel Mug – Double wall insulated steel mug in matte black finish with Far Cry 6 double logo print.

Water Bottle – 500ml water bottle in matte black with logo print and added carabiner clip.

“We’re thrilled to have expanded our long-standing partnership with Ubisoft to include Far Cry 6 collectibles for the very first time,” said Koyo COO Helen Garlick. “

“It’s fantastic to have these collectibles available in time for Christmas – we know fans will love the items and we’ll be adding more from Far Cry 6 over the coming months.”

The range is available for fans to buy direct at thekoyostore.com or through retail stores globally.