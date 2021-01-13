Ubisoft to release new open-world Star Wars game

A new open-world Star Wars game is coming from Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment.

Plans for the game was revealed in a post on StarWars.com and follows news that a new Lucasfilm Games division will handle the studio’s IP.

Douglas Reilly, head of the new division, told the site: “We’ve got a team of professionals here at Lucasfilm Games who can work with the developers, shape the stories, shape the creative, shape the games, to make them really resonate with fans and deliver across a breadth of platforms, genres, and experiences so that all of our fans can enjoy the IPs that they know and love.”

We’re thrilled to announce we are working with @Ubisoft and @UbiMassive to develop a brand-new, story-driven, open-world Star Wars adventure!



We're thrilled to announce we are working with @Ubisoft and @UbiMassive to develop a brand-new, story-driven, open-world Star Wars adventure! — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 13, 2021

As well as the as yet untitled Ubisoft game, Reilly confirmed that further titles would be coming from EA.

The firm’s reboot of the Battlefront series was met with a mixed response but its Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons games have enjoyed almost universal praise.

In addition to Star Wars, Lucasfilm Games yesterday confirmed a new Indiana Jones game is in the works.