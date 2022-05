ITV saw a live peak audience of 372,000 for its coverage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final on Saturday night.

The match between Barcelona and Lyon was show free to air in the UK after the broadcaster struck a deal with rights holders DAZN.

Coverage, which took place at the Juventus Stadium in Turin was presented by Mark Pougatch with insight and analysis from former England internationals, Rachel Yankey and Anita Asante.