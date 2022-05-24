UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 to benefit host cities by £54 million

New analysis commissioned by the FA and UEFA shows that the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is on track to be the biggest women’s European sport event in history.

The report, produced by EY, indicates the tournament is expected to deliver £54 million in economic activity to the nine Host Cities of, Brighton & Hove, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan & Leigh.

96,000 international visitors from 95 territories are expected to visit the host cities, with the international broadcast audience potentially reaching over 250 million across more than 195 territories.

The report reveals ticket sales for the tournament are on track to double the attendance of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2017 in the Netherlands which saw just over 240,000 fans attend.

51% of football fans plan to attend or watch the games that will take place up and down the country across nine English cities in 10 stadiums. Tickets are still available for matches at most venues. Prices start at £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Tickets are available at uefa.com.

Baroness Sue Campbell, EURO 2022 Board Member and Director of Women’s Football, The FA, said: “With less than 50 days to go until the Tournament gets underway, this report highlights what we can achieve with a continued focus on capitalising on the opportunities offered by UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 and importantly how we can measure our success.”

UEFA’s chief of women’s football Nadine Kessler said, “This pre-tournament report proves that the impact won’t stop with the final whistle at Wembley. UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 has a unique chance to be a catalyst for change locally, nationally, across Europe and beyond.

“The tournament and our collective ambition will positively impact local economies and tourism, people and communities and the global visibility of the women’s game, whilst providing valuable inspiration for the future.”