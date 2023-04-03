UFC and WWE to be merged into new $21bn company

Ownership of the UFC and WWE is to transfer to a newly created company after Endeavor Group and World Wrestling Entertainment struck a “definitive” deal to create a new global sports company.

Upon closing of the deal, Endeavor will hold a 51% controlling interest in the new company while existing WWE shareholders will hold 49%. Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, and Vincent K. McMahon, Executive Chairman of WWE, will both hold senior posts.

In a statement, the two firms said that, on a combined 2022 fiscal year-end basis, UFC and WWE achieved revenue of $2.4 billion.

“This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed,” said Emanuel.

“For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together.”

McMahon said: “Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity.

“The new company will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands.”

The new company will be led by Emanuel (Chief Executive Officer), who will also continue as CEO of Endeavor, McMahon (Executive Chairman of the Board) and Mark Shapiro, who will be President and Chief Operating Officer of both Endeavor and the new company.

Dana White will continue in his role as President of UFC and Nick Khan will serve as President of WWE.