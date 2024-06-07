UFC branded slot games to rollout from next month

iGaming developers Games Global has signed an exclusive, three-year deal to produce UFC-themed slot titles, the first of which is set to roll out globally from next month.

The mixed martial arts brand produces more than 40 live events annually and has more than 700 million fans and approximately 260 million social media followers.

The firms say overlapping target audiences will allow both parties to recruit new players and fans. UFC will promote the games via its global marketing ecosystem

Andy Booth, Chief Product Officer at Games Global, said: “Games Global is thrilled to announce this knockout partnership with UFC, bringing the Octagon to life across multiple epic slot titles in the next few years.

“This exclusive deal allows us to develop UFC-themed online slots for UFC’s millions of fans who share our passion for action and excitement.

“Partnering with UFC, one of the most popular sports brands in the world, is significant for us and we look forward to showcasing our first title to the world in the coming months.”

Tracey Bleczinski, SVP of Licencing at UFC, said: “At UFC, we’re always looking for innovative ways to engage with our passionate fanbase around the world.

“This exciting new partnership with Games Global allows us to do just that by bringing the intensity and energy of the Octagon to life through unique UFC-themed slot titles.

“We believe that these games will be a hit with fight fans everywhere, and we are proud to be working with Games Global, a leading provider and distributor of iGaming content, to deliver this world-class entertainment experience.”