UK Apple Pay users get new features 

Apple Pay users in the UK can now connect their accounts to eligible debit and credit cards, enabling them to easily view up-to-date balances, recent transactions and deposits and withdrawals within the Wallet app.

The feature relies on the Open Banking standards and Apple says its been working with multiple UK financial institutions including Barclays, Barclaycard, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank, Monzo, NatWest, and Royal Bank of Scotland to ensure widespread support.

As well as a supported card, users will need an iPhone running the latest version of iOS 17.1.

“By enabling users to conveniently access their most useful account information within Wallet and at the time of their purchase, they can make informed financial decisions and better understand and manage their spend,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

“We look forward to working with UK partners under the Open Banking initiative to help users better their financial health, and provide more ways in which banks can deepen their relationships with customers.”