UK confirmed as host of 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

It’s been confirmed that next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in the United Kingdom after the European Broadcasting Union, which runs the annual musical contest, ruled that it was impossible for Ukraine to safely host the contest.

The UK, which came second in May, will instead host the contest on behalf of Ukraine and representatives of Ukrainian broadcaster UA: PBC will work with the BBC to develop the Ukrainian elements of next year’s shows. In addition, logos and branding for the contest will “reflect the unique staging”.

Ukraine, as the 2022 winners will automatically qualify for a place in the Grand Final alongside France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom – the contest’s five biggest funders.

“We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023,” said Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor.

“The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions.

“Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board of UA:PBC, said: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine.

“We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us. I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent.”

Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC, said: “It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege. The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.”

The UK and BBC have staged the Eurovision Song Contest more times than any other broadcaster and country, hosting in London in 1960, 1963, 1968 and 1977, Edinburgh in 1972, Brighton in 1974, Harrogate in 1982 and Birmingham in 1998.

Next year’s Host City will be chosen following a bidding process to be launched this week.