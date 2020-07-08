UKTV’s Alibi orders new drama series from World Productions

UKTV has commissioned a new drama series set around the British Consul in Barcelona for its Alibi channel.

Written by Ben Richards (Spooks, Cobra, The Tunnel), The Diplomat follows Laura Simmonds and colleague Alba Ortiz as they fight to protect British nationals who find themselves in trouble in the Catalan city.

Mixing the roles of lawyer, counsellor and cop, Laura and Alba’s diplomatic skills are stretched to the limit by the stream of cases that walk through the doors.

Writer and creator Ben Richards said: “I’m delighted to be working with UKTV on The Diplomat – a show that I think will suit their obvious ambition for innovative and exciting new drama.

“In The Diplomat I wanted to show a character who both loves her job and – supported by a team of funny and engaging characters – performs it beyond the call of duty.”

Alibi channel director Emma Ayech added: “The Diplomat draws back the curtain on the multi-layered world of a British consul – dealing with everything from a daily stream of distressed British nationals to international crime and political intrigue.

“Ben Richards has created a sharp, witty script with a warmth and lightness of touch that is perfect for Alibi. This series will add to Alibi’s growing slate of fresh and original crime drama.”

The series is being made by World Productions and will be distributed internationally by BBC Studios. Casting and director will be announced over the coming months.