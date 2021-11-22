UKTV announces post alien invasion comedy, We Are Not Alone

UKTV has commissioned a new 2-hour comedy feature, We Are Not Alone, for its entertainment channel Dave.

Set six weeks after aliens have invaded and completely conquered Earth, the feature explores the culture clash between humankind and its new alien masters, who are trying to make sense of a planet so confusing and idiotic that its inhabitants can’t even agree which side of the road to drive on.

Writers Larry Rickard and Ben Willbond said: “’We are so excited to be bringing this project to you puny Earthlings. We’ve never attempted anything so ambitious or ridiculous, so we’re thrilled to be joined on the adventure by such an incredible cast and phenomenal crew.”

UKTV’s Pete Thornton said, “The premise of this highly original Special is as richly comic as it is timely. We’ve seen shows before about alien invasion, but none have grappled with how said aliens might try to govern and live alongside us after their (inevitably pathetically easy) victory.

“By observing the way we live through fresh alien eyes, Larry and Ben’s remarkable script does a brilliant job of reflecting our topsy turvy world and pointing out what a bunch of idiots the human race really are – and that all things considered we might not actually be the best custodians of our increasingly fragile and damaged planet.”