UKTV appoints BBC Studios exec as new Chief Marketing Officer

UKTV, the subscription and advert funded channel network owned by the BBC’s commercial arm, has appointed Penny Brough as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Currently SVP Marketing & Audiences at UKTV’s parent company, BBC Studios, her new role will see Brough lead UKTV’s award-winning Marcomms division for its seven channel brands – Dave, Gold, Drama, W, Alibi, Eden and Yesterday – plus streaming service UKTV Play.

Reporting to UKTV CEO Marcus Arthur, Brough will be responsible for helping to grow the viewership and reputation of UKTV’s brands, overseeing 90 colleagues within the Marketing, Social and Online, Media and Creative teams, and working closely with Director of Communications, Kerry Goode, and the Consumer Communications team.

Marcus Arthur said: “Penny’s expert marketing credentials combined with her vision, passion, creative flair and personal values make her the perfect fit for UKTV. I’m also looking forward to her joining UKTV’s Executive Leadership Team where I know she will make a strong contribution to shaping the growth strategy for the business.”

Brough, who takes up her new role in September, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining UKTV. I cannot wait to work with the talented team, to continue to grow the fantastic brands and be part of shaping the next phase of UKTV’s digital journey.”