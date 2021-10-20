UKTV commissions Bangers & Cash spin-off series

Bangers & Cash – S5 Picture shows: Paul Mathewson, Derek Mathewson and Dave Mathewson

UKTV has commissioned Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics for its factual channel, Yesterday. Produced by Air TV, the series is a spin-off from Bangers & Cash which follows family-run classic car auctioneers Mathewsons and which is returning for a fifth series next year.

Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics will follow the journey of a vehicle purchased at a Mathewsons classic car auction, before being repaired, restored and then re-auctioned in order to try and find the vehicle a new home and loving owner.

UKTV’s Kirsty Hanson said: “I’m really looking forward to getting under the bonnet of some of the wonderful vehicles that come through a Mathewsons auction.

“The Bangers team clearly love their cars and their authentic restoration attempts are sure to resonate with Yesterday viewers who perhaps have that project on the go themselves.”

Andy Joynson, executive producer and director of Air TV, said: “Auctioneer Derek Mathewson has told me many times that buying, restoring and selling classic cars is not for the fainthearted and you can’t make money at it unless you do a lot of the work yourself.

“I think I know he’s right, but we thought we would give it a go anyway. I keep saying to myself, ‘it’s all about a love and passion for the cars’ – but this is very real, and when the money is yours it doesn’t half focus the mind!”