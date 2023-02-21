UKTV commissions new series following retro electronic repair enthusiasts 

Image: UKTV / Hall of Mirrors

UKTV’s factual channel Yesterday has commissioned a new series about the dying art of repairing electronics.

Produced by Hall of Mirrors, Retro Electro Workshop is fronted by super-fixer Rob Howard, one of the UK’s last remaining full-time repairers of retro-electronic products.

Whether it’s a classic American jukebox, a retro pinball machine, a boombox or a vintage radio, Howard and his network of experts and enthusiasts are ready to find, fix, restore and revive “anything old with a plug on it”.

Retro Electro Workshop will also be available on UKTV Play, the BBC-owned broadcaster’s free catch-up service.

Yesterday’s channel director, Gerald Casey, said: “We’re delighted to bring Retro Electro Workshop to Yesterday. I’m sure our viewers will be fascinated to see Rob and his team bringing these timeless electronic machines back to life.”

Tim Green, CEO, Hall of Mirrors said: “Rob is an inspiration and it’s great to be working with UKTV on a series that takes us into the world of retro electronics. We hope everyone will fall in love with these ingenious gadgets and the art of fixing things.”