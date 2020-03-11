UKTV confirms two more series of Inside the Ambulance are coming to W

UKTV’s entertainment channel W has ordered two new series of popular observational series Inside the Ambulance. The news comes ahead of the debut of the show’s tenth series in May.

Moving to Oxford and Portsmouth after 100 episodes shadowing the emergency responders of West Midlands Ambulance Service, each of the new runs will continue to take viewers closer than ever to the work of ambulance crews.

Filmed by Brown Bob Productions the series uses GoPro cameras mounted inside an ambulance and on crew members to capture exclusive footage as paramedics attend thousands of calls – ranging from life-threatening emergencies to cuts and bruises – each day.

UKTV commissioning editor Natalie Rose said: “It’s fantastic to be working with Brown Bob on another two series of our highly successful Inside the Ambulance.

“Our viewers have two brand new locations and a completely new cohort of paramedics to look forward to – with all the expected challenges and surprises this new region will bring.”

Brown Bob Productions’ CEO, Jacqueline Hewer, added: “We simply love making this series for W. After producing 100 episodes working with the West Midlands Ambulance Service, it’s time to move on to a new patch.

“We’re confident the warmth, humour and everyday drama viewers love so much will continue to shine through in these new series.”