UKTV enjoys surge in 16-34 audiences

Only Fools and Horses S6. Picture shows (L-R) David Jason as Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter

UKTV says it’s seen a 55% growth in the number of 16-34 year olds watching its channels since the lockdown began, while catch-up service UKTV Play has seen a 16% rise.

The numbers are the broadcaster’s best for this demographic in six years.

Popular shows include repeats of classic series such as The Vicar of Dibley, Only Fools & Horses and Gavin & Stacey, as well as original titles such as Red Dwarf: The Promised Land.

UKTV CEO Marcus Arthur commented: “Television can bring great comfort in these troubled times. We’re staying at home and the news is bleak, but escapist, entertaining and comforting TV can bring great joy.

“Shared viewing has increased by a quarter as families sit down together to watch TV and the boost in 16-34-year-olds visiting UKTV’s channels has contributed to the network’s strong growth in share of commercial impacts.

“It’s heartening to see younger viewers discovering iconic shows that have stood the test of time and are just as funny and engaging today as they were years ago.”