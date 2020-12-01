UKTV hires My5 veteran to overhaul UKTV Play

UKTV has appointed digital and on-demand veteran Andrea Amey as its new General Manager for Digital, a role in which she’ll be responsible for its digital products and the UKTV Play catch-up player.

Amey has spent ten years at Channel 5 where she led its My5 Video On Demand service, including bringing third party channels to the service and expanding the availability of My5 content onto Amazon and BritBox.

She also oversaw the development of the second generation of My5 on TVs, set-top boxes and mobile devices, and previously led Channel 5’s editorial, VoD content and analytics teams.

At UKTV she will “oversee the evolution and development of UKTV’s VoD and digital strategy, with a key focus on UKTV Play.”

The service, which has over 4 million registered users, enjoyed a 26% increase in views since the start of the year to September and is the fastest growing part of UKTV’s business.

Sam Tewungwa, UKTV’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Andrea’s expertise in the VoD and digital products space, coupled with her can do attitude and reputation in the media business, made her the ideal fit for this role.

“She has exactly the right attributes to spearhead UKTV’s VoD strategy and develop UKTV Play into a leading broadcaster VoD service.”

Amey added: “I’m so excited to be joining UKTV and build on the great work the team has done so far. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with a fantastic catalogue of programmes and help steer the reach and growth of UKTV Play.”